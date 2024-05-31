As civil war consumers Black Lives Matter, $8.7 million goes missing

(FREE BEACON) – The left-wing dark money giant Tides Foundation raised more than $33 million on behalf of the national Black Lives Matter group during the George Floyd riots in 2020. Now, Black Lives Matter is suing Tides over its refusal to hand the funds back. There’s just one problem—nearly $9 million of those funds have seemingly disappeared.

From 2020 through 2022, Tides transferred $8.7 million from the fund to Black Lives Matter Grassroots, an offshoot of the national Black Lives Matter group led by Melina Abdullah, a longtime activist and professor. But Black Lives Matter Grassroots reported to the IRS that it never received that money, and no one involved in the transactions will say what became of the funds. These discrepancies have left charity watchdogs mystified, while legal experts say they could lead to massive fines and penalties.

This story is based on interviews with Black Lives Matter activists and internal documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Together, they expose how the movement’s mismanagement of its 2020 windfall was aided and abetted by a left-wing dark money machine, and went far beyond the purchase of swanky mansions and massive distributions to associates of its co-founder, Patrisse Cullors.

