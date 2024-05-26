A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Climate change causing increasing flight turbulence, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says

'Our policies and our technology and our infrastructure have to evolve accordingly'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 26, 2024 at 5:05pm
Pete Buttigieg (Video screenshot)

Pete Buttigieg

(CNBC) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that climate change is one of the culprits behind an increase in flight turbulence.

“The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation,” Buttigieg said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, forecasting that turbulence is something that will continue to “affect American travelers, whether here or abroad.”

“We’ve seen that in the form of everything from heat waves that shouldn’t statistically even be possible threatening to melt the cables of transit systems in the Pacific Northwest, to, as you mentioned, hurricane seasons becoming more and more extreme and indications that turbulence is up by about 15%,” he continued. “That means assessing anything and everything that we can do about it.”

Read the full story ›

