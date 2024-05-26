Climate change causing increasing flight turbulence, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says

(CNBC) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that climate change is one of the culprits behind an increase in flight turbulence.

“The reality is, the effects of climate change are already upon us in terms of our transportation,” Buttigieg said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, forecasting that turbulence is something that will continue to “affect American travelers, whether here or abroad.”

Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg blames airplane turbulence on "the effects of climate change" pic.twitter.com/ieIoMnzDww — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 26, 2024

“We’ve seen that in the form of everything from heat waves that shouldn’t statistically even be possible threatening to melt the cables of transit systems in the Pacific Northwest, to, as you mentioned, hurricane seasons becoming more and more extreme and indications that turbulence is up by about 15%,” he continued. “That means assessing anything and everything that we can do about it.”

