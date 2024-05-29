Coca-Cola insider spills disturbing secrets surrounding their rigged 'scheme' with Big Pharma

(REVOLVER) – It probably won’t shock you to hear that Big Pharma is cozying up with our food industry. But the depth of this unholy alliance might just knock your socks off. Fox News host Jesse Watters is shining a spotlight on this issue by featuring a former Coca-Cola employee who’s spilling the beans on exactly how Big Pharma and Big Food manipulate the system to benefit themselves—and, as usual, leave the rest of us in the lurch.

Calley Means blows the lid off how Big Food and Big Pharma have manipulated our health for profit. Mr. Means details how these industries have paid off medical groups to silence the dangerous truth about our food, directly contributing to a national health crisis where the majority of Americans suffer from totally preventable diseases.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In other words, the people who are supposed to keep us nourished and safe are killing us.

Read the full story ›