Health

Coca-Cola insider spills disturbing secrets surrounding their rigged 'scheme' with Big Pharma

Have paid off medical groups to silence dangerous truths

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 29, 2024 at 3:57pm

(Image by Squirrel_photos from Pixabay)

(REVOLVER) – It probably won’t shock you to hear that Big Pharma is cozying up with our food industry. But the depth of this unholy alliance might just knock your socks off. Fox News host Jesse Watters is shining a spotlight on this issue by featuring a former Coca-Cola employee who’s spilling the beans on exactly how Big Pharma and Big Food manipulate the system to benefit themselves—and, as usual, leave the rest of us in the lurch.

Calley Means blows the lid off how Big Food and Big Pharma have manipulated our health for profit. Mr. Means details how these industries have paid off medical groups to silence the dangerous truth about our food, directly contributing to a national health crisis where the majority of Americans suffer from totally preventable diseases.

In other words, the people who are supposed to keep us nourished and safe are killing us.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







