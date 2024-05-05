A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BIG BREW-HAHA

Coffee or tea? Your personality revealed, according to your morning drink order

Could you sum up your entire lifestyle based on what you guzzle at the break of day?

Published May 5, 2024 at 7:25pm

(Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Could you sum up your entire lifestyle based on what you drink in the morning? A new survey took a look at the personalities of Americans based on their choice of coffee or matcha (tea) in the morning. Do you fit in with your drink order crowd?

The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults, split between 1,000 coffee drinkers and 1,000 tea drinkers, found that if you are a matcha drinker, you are more likely to wake up early (54%), you prefer outdoor activities (26%), you’re ambivert (a balance of introvert and extrovert) (46%), and you describe yourself as “adventurous” (29%).

Conversely, more than half of coffee drinkers prefer to sleep in later (53%), prefer indoor activities like watching movies (38%), and are more likely to be introverts (42%).

