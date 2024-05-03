A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Colombian government severs relations with Israel

Blames Holy Land's 'genocidal president'

By Around the Web
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:16pm
Jerusalem, Israel

(ZEROHEDGE) – It's been no secret that the fiercest and most sustained criticism of Israel's military operation in Gaza has come from Global South countries. Many of these have also supported South Africa's taking Israel before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on allegations of genocide.

But now the next big step is taking place: governments are formally severing ties with Israel and expelling diplomats. On Wednesday Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced that his country will cut relations with Israel over what he called its "genocidal" war against Palestinians. He said this will be formally initiated starting Thursday.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) diplomatic relations with the state of Israel will be severed... for having a genocidal president," Petro told a May Day rally in Bogota.

