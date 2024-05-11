Columbia janitor reveals secret plans left behind by anti-Israel protesters

(NEW YORK POST) – Columbia University janitors were gripped with “sheer terror” as a mob of violent anti-Israel protesters stormed Hamilton Hall and took over the building on April 30 – armed with hand-drawn floor plans and supply lists, says a longtime custodian for the Ivy League university.

As dozens of rioters busted through glass and barricaded the entrances to occupy the historic university building, four janitors found themselves trapped inside and afraid, Henry Clemente, a head custodian for Columbia, told The Post.

“If you have masked people running through the building with zip ties and chains, you don’t know what they’re going to do – if they’re going to take you hostage, if you’re going to be tortured, if you’re going to be made an example,” Clemente said.

