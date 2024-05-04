A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Company stock plunges after CEO says he is 'eager' to hire anti-Israel protesters

Value dropped $210 million

Published May 4, 2024 at 2:47pm

(NEW YORK POST) – Buzzy healthcare company Hims & Hers lost nearly $210 million in stock value in a single day after the company’s CEO said he and other executives were “eager” to hire anti-Israel student protesters who’ve faced disciplinary actions from their universities.

The online sexual health and pharmaceutical company plummet 8% on Friday from its opening price of $12.24 to $11.26 — just two days after Palestinian-American CEO Andrew Dudum said companies would be happy to have the protesters and encouraged them to apply to Hims and Hers.

“Moral courage > College degree,” Dudum tweeted on Thursday, amid the nationwide anti-Israel protests at universities that have seen more than 2,100 people arrested.

