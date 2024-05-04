Company stock plunges after CEO says he is 'eager' to hire anti-Israel protesters

(NEW YORK POST) – Buzzy healthcare company Hims & Hers lost nearly $210 million in stock value in a single day after the company’s CEO said he and other executives were “eager” to hire anti-Israel student protesters who’ve faced disciplinary actions from their universities.

The online sexual health and pharmaceutical company plummet 8% on Friday from its opening price of $12.24 to $11.26 — just two days after Palestinian-American CEO Andrew Dudum said companies would be happy to have the protesters and encouraged them to apply to Hims and Hers.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Moral courage > College degree,” Dudum tweeted on Thursday, amid the nationwide anti-Israel protests at universities that have seen more than 2,100 people arrested.

Read the full story ›