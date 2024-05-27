A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education ScandalsBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Conservative college prof investigated for racism after accusing black student of plagiarism

'I was puzzled as to why so many students would come forward with contrived complaints'

Published May 27, 2024 at 5:53pm

Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire (Image by David from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Claremont McKenna College professor was dragged through a yearlong investigation over racism allegations — and ultimately cleared — after he accused a black student of plagiarism, according to a recently published report.

Professor William Ascher, a distinguished scholar whose CV notes he has worked as a professor of government and economics at the conservative college for nearly 25 years and also previously served as dean of faculty, faced the probe after he reported the student to the school’s Academic Standards Committee.

The investigation, which launched in January 2023, was brought to light in a May 10 article in the Claremont Independent student news outlet, which linked to a five-page account of the case penned by Ascher in December 2023 at the conclusion of the ordeal.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







