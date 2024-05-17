WHO considers granting special privileges to abortion industry

Republican members of Congress are suggesting there could be consequences for the World Health Organization should that international body of bureaucrats move forward with plans to grant special privileges to an abortion industry player.

In fact, the plan would be the withholding of all U.S. funding for that group that apparently allowed China to conceal the source and threat of the COVID-19 pandemic when it first developed.

It is a report from the Washington Stand that details the Republicans' concerns.

That is over WHO plans to recognize enhanced "official relations" with the Center for Reproductive Rights, an American organization that "attempts to override pro-life laws at the state, national, and international level," according to the report.

That decision, coming from the WHO executive board, is expected at its meetings next month.

The result could be, the report said, a "plan for collaboration" with the abortion promoters.

The new letter, from 26 members of Congress, said, 'The Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) is a radical organization that manipulates international mechanisms to impose abortion on countries."

And it pointed out, "There is no internationally recognized human rights obligation with regard to abortion either by treaty or customary international law."

The Stand noted its own reporting on the conclusions of two international conferences on the issue, in Cairo in 1994 and in Beijing in 1995, that said, "In no case should abortion be promoted as a method of family planning."

The coalition including Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Chip Roy of Texas, Bob Good on Virginia, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Mary Miller of Illinois and Harriet Hageman of Wyoming noted the goal of the abortion organization is to "impose abortion on all countries."

The Stand pointed out in America the organization has pushed to defeat pro-life ballot issues, persuaded activist judges to insert abortion "rights" into state constitutions, sued to overturn legitimate constitutional rights such as conscience protections for Christian doctors and more.

The organization donates exclusively to Democrats, who are pro-abortion up and down their party line.

Worldwide, it lobbies governing bodies like the U.N. to eliminate any limits on abortion.

Groups including the Family Research Council have noted that CRR sometimes clouds the facts in order to push abortion.

The members of Congress did note that the U.S. turns over some $700 million a year to WHO, a money pot that could go away.

The WHO also is in the news for another reason, its attempt to take over decision-making from all nations should another pandemic occur.

Already, attorneys general from 21 states have instructed Joe Biden to avoid the legally flawed plan.

