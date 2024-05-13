Contempt citation for Attorney General Merrick Garland getting closer

Insisting that there have to be consequences for refusing to cooperate with a subpoena from Congress, House members are moving toward holding Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, in contempt.

The Washington Examiner said the move is coming from the House Oversight Committee, which subpoenaed Garland for the audio files of special counsel Robert Hur's interview with Biden.

Garland refused.

And Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., now is moving toward a contempt citation.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Comer has written, "The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees issued lawful subpoenas to Attorney General Garland for the audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur, yet he continues to defy our subpoenas.

Should U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland be charged criminally? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States. There must be consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas and we will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress.”

Resolution markup work is scheduled on Thursday.

The Examiner previously reported that House Judiciary Committee also is aiming to hold Garland in contempt, a process that if he is convicted could see him sent to jail.

And Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has also announced her own resolution to hold Garland accountable, in this case in inherent contempt, which differs from the judiciary proceeding.

WND previously reported the substance of Hur's investigation into Joe Biden's decision to take and keep classified government documents to which he was not entitled long has been known.

Biden likely violated the law, but Hur recommended against charges because of Biden's "diminished" capabilities.

But Congress has wanted more details, specifically the audio recordings of Hur's interview with Biden in which Biden forgot key dates and events.

And Garland has refused, prompting Congress to set out a path to hold him in contempt.

Hur's investigation concluded that Biden mishandled classified documents from his time as senator and vice president. Biden even gave some of that classified information to a ghostwriter.

But Hur found Biden realistically could present to the jury a reasonable doubt because he could be seen as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

In contrast, the Biden administration has leveled a long list of felonies against President Trump for keeping papers from his own time in the Oval Office, despite reports that the government itself sent those documents to Trump's home, and the prosecutor's admission that investigators altered the evidence in the case.

The audio recordings of Biden could shed more light on Biden's mental fitness, or incapacities, as the case may be.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!