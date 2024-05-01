A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE FINAL FRONTIER

'Cosmic glitch' discovered at the edge of the universe

'It's almost as if gravity itself stops perfectly matching Einstein's theory'

Published May 1, 2024 at 4:27pm
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:27pm

This infrared image from NASA Spitzer Space Telescope shows the Helix nebula, a cosmic starlet often photographed by amateur astronomers for its vivid colors and eerie resemblance to a giant eye. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Have scientists discovered a “cosmic glitch” in the gravity of the universe? That’s what a team in Canada believes after finding that Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity doesn’t quite match up with what astronomers are seeing at the edge of the universe!

Einstein’s famous theory has been the backbone of modern physics for 100 years, helping to explain how gravity works here on Earth and out in space. Moreover, countless studies have proven this theory to be accurate over the years — confirming that gravity affects our three physical dimensions as well as the fourth dimension of time.

“This model of gravity has been essential for everything from theorizing the Big Bang to photographing black holes,” explains Robin Wen, the lead author of the project and a recent Waterloo Mathematical Physics graduate, in a university release.

Read the full story ›

