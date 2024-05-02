A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics

Cost of Biden's student debt cancellation could reach $1.4 trillion

About $620 billion of debt cancellation has already been implemented

Published May 2, 2024

(JUST THE NEWS) – A new report estimates that President Joe Biden's plans to cancel student debt for some borrowers could cost taxpayers up to $1.4 trillion, depending on how the plans are implemented.

The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimated all Biden's recent debt cancellation efforts would cost a combined $870 billion to $1.4 trillion.

"That’s more than all federal spending on higher education over the nation’s entire history," according to a report from the group. "The vast majority of this debt cancellation was put in place through executive actions under President Biden."

Read the full story ›

