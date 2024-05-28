Costume library manager applicants must submit DEI statements at university

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Aspiring part-time costume library managers at Nebraska Wesleyan University must show their commitment to diversity in order to get hired.

The open position “will oversee both the Nebraska Wesleyan University costumes and props libraries and coordinate efforts to make sure the costumes and props are available to internal and external customers and patrons,” according to the university listing.

Since “diversity” is a “source of strength,” at the college in Lincoln, “[a]pplicants are encouraged to demonstrate how they are able to enhance and embrace this University core value in a diversity statement submitted as part of their application materials.”

