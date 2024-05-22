How to counter the charge of election denialism

As much as I appreciate Megyn Kelly's open endorsement of Donald Trump, she let "comedian" Bill Maher get the best of her on her eponymous podcast this past Tuesday.

For all his strategic good sense on a range of issues, Maher has a nearly terminal case of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). When he raised the issue of "election denialism," as proof that Trump was a sociopath, Kelly conceded the point and pivoted to lesser issues – like men in women's locker rooms. Huh?

With less than six months left in the campaign, that is not good enough. Trump backers have to counter attack head on.

You start with the understanding that leftists will never admit that the election itself was anything but free and fair, so, with tongue firmly planted in cheek, you concede the point.

Granted, you say, for the first time in the century and a half since Boss Tweed perfected the art of ballot harvesting – or "granny farming" as it is sometimes known – the Democrats surrendered their monopoly on this historic practice. Indeed, they did none of it at all.

Also irrelevant is the fact that postal workers, who were told their jobs were at stake if Trump won, delivered 60 million ballots. Flawlessly, I'm sure. There was no cause for concern in any of this.

In 2020 Democrats rose above their history and treated each mail-in ballot as though Jesus Christ himself had notarized it.

Now you get real. For all of their scrupulous work protecting the sanctity of the election, you insist, the Democrats did rig the election in two inarguable ways.

For one, several states flouted the Constitution by changing their election laws prior to the 2020 election without legislative approval.

Article I, Section 4, of the Constitution specifically entrusts the state legislatures with responsibility for prescribing the "Times, Places, and Manner" of elections for federal office.

In several states, however, the courts and election administrators exploited the media-driven COVID panic to assume this right for themselves. The Republicans responded with lawsuits, but the courts could not or would not respond in a timely fashion.

The second example of election rigging was more outrageous than the first, and there was nothing spontaneous about it.

On Oct. 14, when their apparatchiks saw the New York Post headline, "Smoking-Gun Email Reveals How Hunter Biden Introduced Ukrainian Businessman to VP Dad," they were ready to roll.

The conspirators had known since December 2019 that this story might drop. That was when Mac Isaac alerted the FBI to a laptop Hunter Biden had abandoned at his computer repair shop in Delaware.

Before handing it over, Isaac made a copy of its contents. Had he not done so, we would still be unaware of the role the "Big Guy" played in the Biden family's seamy global enterprises.

In an August 2022 interview with Joe Rogan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg casually shared the inside scoop on how Facebook came to defuse the New York Post bombshell.

Fearing the story might break at any time, the FBI reached out to Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms well before the 2020 election and warned them of a potential Russian pre-election "hack and dump" operation.

On the day the Post story broke, representatives from the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force met with Facebook execs. As would later be confirmed at a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing, the FBI knew the laptop was, in fact, Hunter Biden's.

Without protest from the FBI, Facebook promptly "deamplified" the Post story, dramatically reducing its circulation. On the same day the story broke, the FBI's Foreign Influence Task Force also leaned on Twitter.

The Twitter people needed little persuasion – some 98% of their political donations went to Democrats. Twitter blocked not only the Post story but also the Post itself.

The election plot's master stroke was about to unfold. A May 10, 2023, report by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Intelligence filled in the details.

The plot was hatched on Oct. 17, 2020, when Biden campaign adviser – now secretary of state – Antony Blinken contacted Michael Morell. Morell had served as acting director of the CIA under Obama.

At Blinken's request, Morell began assembling the draft of a statement that would dismiss this epic October surprise as more of the same old Russian disinformation.

Morell went to work lining up co-conspirators. "Thereafter," reads the subcommittee report, "Morell contacted several former intelligence officials to help write the statement, solicit cosigners, and help with media outreach."

On Oct. 19, Morell emailed Nick Shapiro, his former deputy chief of staff, asking him to place the statement in major publications.

"On background," Shapiro was to tell reporters that Morell, in talking to Russian intel experts, "was struck by the fact that all of them thought Russia is involved here." In truth, Morell had talked to no Russian intel experts before organizing the draft.

Politico bit first, running a story on Oct. 19 under the bold headline, "Hunter Biden Story Is Russian Disinfo, Dozens of Former Intel Officials Say."

As Morell testified to the House subcommittee, one major purpose of the statement was "to help Vice President Biden in the debate."

In an Oct. 19, 2020, email, Morell told former CIA director John Brennan he wanted to "give the [Biden] campaign, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue."

During the Oct. 23 debate, when Trump played the laptop card, Biden countered with the Russia card as planned. "Look, there are 50 former National Intelligence folks who said that what this, he's accusing me of is a Russian plan," said a well-rehearsed Biden.

"They have said that this has all the characteristics – four – five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he's saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him, his, and his good friend Rudy Giuliani."

In an estimate more conservative than many, Trump pollster John McLaughlin found that 4.6% of Biden voters would not have voted for Biden if they had known about the contents of Hunter's laptop.

Even if those people had simply not voted, their absence at the polls would have handed several swing states to Trump. Kept purposefully in the dark, too many Americans chose to believe Biden and his co-conspirators.

"On November 3, 2020, the American people went to the polls to elect the president of the United States with the false impression that Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation," the House subcommittee concluded three years too late. "The American people cannot get back the 2020 election."

