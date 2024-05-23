A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFREEDOM OF RELIGION

Country music star says he 'absolutely loves' 'The Chosen'

Jesus actor Jonathan Roumie responds

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:09pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Country star Blake Shelton says he “absolutely loves” “The Chosen,” adding that there is “no question” why the first-ever multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ is a worldwide phenomenon. “Random two thumbs up from a country singer… Just finished season 3 of The Chosen and I absolutely love it. No question in my mind why it’s a world wide phenomenon,” Shelton, an eight-time Grammy nominee, wrote in a May 20 post on X.

Artist Gwen Stefani, who is married to Shelton, quote tweeted the country star and said, "@blakeshelton Obsessed !! Can't wait for season 4 @thechosentv u better not watch w out me!! Gx."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in "The Chosen," replied: "Ah man. Thanks brother! Wait till you see what season 4 of @thechosentv has in store. Bless you."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Country music star says he 'absolutely loves' 'The Chosen'
Catholic monk comes out as transgender with diocese's permission
Chimpanzee returns zoo visitor's dropped shoe
Couple, ages 102 and 100, get married in 'total surprise' to their families
Plan to auction Elvis' Graceland abandoned as potentially fraudulent sale lands on FBI radar
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×