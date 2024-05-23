Country music star says he 'absolutely loves' 'The Chosen'

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Country star Blake Shelton says he “absolutely loves” “The Chosen,” adding that there is “no question” why the first-ever multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ is a worldwide phenomenon. “Random two thumbs up from a country singer… Just finished season 3 of The Chosen and I absolutely love it. No question in my mind why it’s a world wide phenomenon,” Shelton, an eight-time Grammy nominee, wrote in a May 20 post on X.

Artist Gwen Stefani, who is married to Shelton, quote tweeted the country star and said, "@blakeshelton Obsessed !! Can't wait for season 4 @thechosentv u better not watch w out me!! Gx."

Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in "The Chosen," replied: "Ah man. Thanks brother! Wait till you see what season 4 of @thechosentv has in store. Bless you."

