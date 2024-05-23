A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Couple, ages 102 and 100, get married in 'total surprise' to their families

The newlyweds dated for 9 years before deciding to tie the knot

Published May 23, 2024 at 12:45pm

(FOX NEWS) – Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Marjorie Fiterman, age 102, and Bernie Littman, age 100, of Philadelphia, who just got married on Sunday, May 19, at the senior living facility where they first met. They began dating nearly a decade ago.

Rabbi Adam Wohlberg officiated at the wedding, noting the couple was unlike most others that he'd married in the past.

"Most of the couples I marry these days met on some kind of dating app," said Wohlberg at the wedding ceremony in remarks shared with Fox News Digital. "I much prefer the old ways. You live in the same building, you bump into each other, and you fall in love."

