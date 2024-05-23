Couple, ages 102 and 100, get married in 'total surprise' to their families

(FOX NEWS) – Congratulations are in order for newlyweds Marjorie Fiterman, age 102, and Bernie Littman, age 100, of Philadelphia, who just got married on Sunday, May 19, at the senior living facility where they first met. They began dating nearly a decade ago.

Rabbi Adam Wohlberg officiated at the wedding, noting the couple was unlike most others that he'd married in the past.

"Most of the couples I marry these days met on some kind of dating app," said Wohlberg at the wedding ceremony in remarks shared with Fox News Digital. "I much prefer the old ways. You live in the same building, you bump into each other, and you fall in love."

