Court tosses all 80 charges for brave gym owner defying governor's tyrannical lockdown

Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, has achieved a monumental victory. A New Jersey court has dismissed all 80 charges against him, charges that stemmed from his bold decision to reopen his gym in direct defiance of Democrat Governor Phil Murphy’s tyrannical COVID-19 lockdown orders.

The saga began in May 2020, when Smith reopened Atilis Gym, challenging the Murphy administration’s mandates, which he and his supporters argue are unconstitutional and detrimental to small businesses.

The confrontation escalated in July 2020 when police officers forcefully arrested Smith after he continually violated the state’s shutdown orders.

A swarm of police officers burst through the door of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey arrested the owners for violating Governor Murphy’s authoritarian shutdown order.

“Well, this was a first,” Dowlen said in a Facebook post. “I stayed the night in the gym writing, my book clients Ian & Frank were just waking up, I’m gathering my computer & notebooks, just waiting for the guys to come out for a few final questions, and then a SWARM of Camden County Sheriffs & local Bellmawr police (with K-9 units waiting in a vehicle) come bursting thru the door….to me, sitting there, writing, by myself. First & foremost, the law enforcement officers were polite & respectful. Look for my video footage on national channels. And tonight/this morning, I am writing this new book chapter right now!!!”

WATCH:

#repost @TheAtilisGym #iansmith #atilisgym

Welcome to America 2020, where feeding your family and standing up for your Constitutional rights is illegal. @govmurphy flexing his little tyrant muscles finally – only took him 70 days. pic.twitter.com/Re24pEAlvt — (@TheNiniD) July 27, 2020

The state’s aggressive response did not end with the arrest. In a controversial move, Governor Murphy and his administration seized $165,000 from the gym’s accounts—funds that Smith claims were amassed through donations and apparel sales to support the gym’s legal battles. This act was a punitive strike meant to cripple the gym financially and serve as a stern warning to others who might consider similar defiance.

“Governor Phil Murphy seized 100% of our assets today – $165k, all of which came from donations and apparel sales. This is done in the middle of ongoing litigation defending ourselves against these fines, our 80 charges, the revocation of our business license, and the unconstitutional health department shutdown.⁣ This was never about protection, it was always about control,” said Smith in a video statement in January 2021.

On Saturday, Smith announced that the court dropped all charges with prejudice. This means the state is utterly barred from refiling these charges against Smith and Atilis Gym, signaling a definitive victory for the small business owner and a stinging rebuke of Gov. Murphy’s authoritarian tactics.

Smith did not mince words, directly challenging Governor Murphy with a phrase that has since gone viral: “Suck my d*** Phil Murphy.”

Smith released the following statement on X:

4 years ago today, we reopened Atilis Gym in direct violation of an unconstitutional order by Governor Philip Murphy to close small businesses in New Jersey. The support we received locally, nationally, and internationally for our stand is something I will be forever grateful for. With that being said, I am thrilled to announce that we have achieved a major victory in the long, hard fight against the State. ALL OF THE 80+ municipal citations of violations of a governor’s order, public nuisance, disturbing the peace, and operating without a license against us have been dropped by the courts WITH prejudice. This means the State has NO ability to revisit or refile these charges. This victory opens the battlefield again and gives us options to continue to push back and bring justice to the treasonous actions of Phil Murphy and his lackies. Again, thank you to all who supported us. We could not have done it without you. Special thanks to our fearless attorneys – John McCann and Giancarlo Ghione. Some of the most high profile attorneys around the country ran from our case – knowing it would be a long, hard road and would make them a target of the stare. These two gentlemen stood with us through the darkest days of the storm, have not flinched, and never once cared about being in front of cameras to gain notoriety from their work. More updates later. Nobody is coming to save you, save yourself. Spit on your hands and hoist the black flag. No quarter. Trending: JUST IN: Judge Cannon Calls Jack Smith Out For His Dirty Tricks in Rare Sunday Order Suck my d*** Phil Murphy.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT – PLEASE SHARE THIS THIS POST. 4 years ago today, we reopened Atilis Gym in direct violation of an unconstitutional order by Governor Philip Murphy to close small businesses in New Jersey. The support we received locally, nationally, and internationally… — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) May 18, 2024

