COVID 'social distancing'? 'No evidence' supporting 6-foot demands

That COVID "social distancing" demand – spewed out by government officials during the pandemic – marked out 6-foot intervals on store floors for people to wait in line.

And kept school children home.

Among the "real life consequences, according to a federal report, were those catastrophic lockdown of schools, since they couldn't reopen "due to the pressure from teachers' unions to follow this guideline."

It was, according to a report at The Federalist, perpetrated by former National Institutes of Health chief Francis "Collins and crew, including the smug and self-righteous Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for a dangerously long time, made a very good living segregating a society at an unprecedented level. The damage done from the scientists’ sign-off on a long and cruel isolation experiment will take a long time to fully measure."

But the whole idea of a "distancing" was based on … no science.



That's according to Collins himself, whose agency at the time threatened, in an article, "Six feet apart or six feet under…"

BREAKING: Former NIH Director Francis Collins admits no "science or evidence" ever supported social distancing policies. pic.twitter.com/5JgYJRzKsw — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) May 16, 2024

Collins was questioned earlier this year in a closed-door session of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, and a transcript recently was released.

Collins was asked if he believed any science or evidence supported the six-feet rule, and Collins said he did not.

"Is that I do not recall or I do not see any evidence supporting six feet?" a COVID subcommittee staff member asked, the report said.

"I did not see evidence, but I’m not sure I would have been shown evidence at that point," Collins replied.

And now, has Collins see any evidence in the interim requiring six-foot distancing?

"No," he said.

The Federal reported, "Youth suicide rates exploded in the wake of lockdown isolation. Schoolchildren everywhere were left behind in an arbitrary and unnecessary lost year-plus of education. Small businesses in droves shut down. Government bureaucrats stepped all over basic rights, abridging travel, livelihoods, and even worship.

"And they did it all with no evidence."

The Federalist noted Collins also admitted that the idea that the virus, suspected of contributing to more than a million deaths in America, came from a Chinese lab experimenting with those very diseases, is not a conspiracy theory.

The staff member asked, "Putting aside de novo, the possibility of a laboratory or research-related accident, a researcher doing something in a lab, getting infected with a virus, and then sparking the pandemic. Is that scenario a conspiracy theory?"

"Not at this point," Collins said.

