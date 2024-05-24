Crowd goes wild when Rep. Byron Donalds claims Bronx is 'MAGA country'

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) drew a massive roar from the packed crowd in The Bronx, New York when introducing former President Donald Trump ahead of his highly anticipated rally in the historically blue stronghold.

“Listen, the word is that Donald J. Trump’s going to be here in a couple of minutes. That’s the word,” Donalds said, drawing cheers from the crowd. “And so I think it’s really important right now to let all of New York know that the Bronx is now MAGA country!” The cheering then got significantly louder as some rallygoers erupted into chants of “we love Trump!”

“All through this country, Joe Biden and the crazy Democrats are destroying America. All through this country, they are raising prices more than you can afford. They are limiting our ability to actually make our own energy here in the United States so we can prosper,” Donalds told the crowd. “They leave our borders open and flood all of our cities including New York City with migrants who shouldn’t be here. They are not leading on the world stage and our enemies are on the move. They are suppressing your free speech. They are lying to you. They are cheating you out of the prosperity that should be yours.

