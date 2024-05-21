Cutting-edge plasma treatment promises quicker comebacks from Achilles injuries

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you’ve ever suffered from an Achilles tendon injury, you know how frustrating and debilitating it can be. Even for professional athletes like NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there’s no quick way back to the field following Achilles surgery. However, a groundbreaking new procedure may change all that. Using cutting-edge technology that irradiates the tendon with plasma, researchers believe they can finally speed up the healing process of this devastating injury.

What exactly makes an Achilles injury so hard to recover from? This thick cord-like tendon at the back of your ankle is responsible for connecting your calf muscle to your heel bone, and it plays a crucial role in activities like walking, running, and jumping. According to StudyFinds’ Dr. Faith Coleman, it’s possible to let this injury heal on its own, but the results aren’t always promising.

Historically, conservative management has shown a higher re-rupture rate when compared to surgical interventions. Simply put, if you let it heal on its own, there’s a higher risk that the Achilles will tear again. At the same time, undergoing surgery still keeps patients out of action for several months. In fact, Dr. Coleman notes that rehab only starts to incorporate high-impact exercises after six months.

