HealthWEED THE PEOPLE

Daily marijuana use outpaces daily drinking in the U.S.

Alcohol is still more widely used

Published May 23, 2024 at 2:55pm

(NBC NEWS) – Daily and near-daily marijuana use is now more common than similar levels of drinking in the U.S., according to an analysis of national survey data over four decades.

Alcohol is still more widely used, but 2022 was the first time this intensive level of marijuana use overtook high-frequency drinking, said the study’s author, Jonathan Caulkins, a cannabis policy researcher at Carnegie Mellon University.

“A good 40% of current cannabis users are using it daily or near daily, a pattern that is more associated with tobacco use than typical alcohol use,” Caulkins said.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Daily marijuana use outpaces daily drinking in the U.S.
