A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

Daughter refuses her parent's 2 conditions, but still expects them to foot wedding bill

'She thinks I am a jerk and that I'm playing favorites'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:25pm

(Image by olcay ertem from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A parent writing on Reddit is letting others know that he or she will pay for the children's weddings only if certain conditions are met — and now the parent's youngest has balked at the conditions, so payment is out.

The piece by the parent (gender not specified) has gotten some 5,800 reactions to date — with over 1,500 people commenting on it since it was posted on Tuesday afternoon.

The parent asked others on the social media platform, "AITA for paying for my oldest’s dream wedding but not my youngest's [wedding], since she will not [meet] my two conditions?"

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Daughter refuses her parent's 2 conditions, but still expects them to foot wedding bill
Legendary singer granted permanent restraining order against his own son
Pentagon raises eyebrows with claim Gaza 'lies entirely inside Israel'
House squashes Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to oust Speaker Johnson
Muslim Brotherhood's plan to destroy America
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×