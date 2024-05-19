A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dave Ramsey steps in to rescue pro-Israel conference after Nashville hotel cancels

'Take this event to a whole new level and make it 10x what it was before'

Published May 19, 2024 at 7:14pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(DAILY WIRE) -- Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey is rescuing a pro-Israel conference from cancellation after a Nashville hotel backed out from hosting because of alleged threats by anti-Israel activists.

When Ramsey heard that a Nashville hotel revoked access for the Israel Summit, an event scheduled for next week that will feature prominent Christians and Jews, organizers say Ramsey got in touch and offered not only to host it, but also to help make it even bigger.

“Dave Ramsey reached out and said, ‘You’re going to have it at my place and we’re going to take this event to a whole new level and make it 10x what it was before,’” Joshua Waller, a host of the Israel Guys podcast who is co-hosting the event, told The Daily Wire. “All of the details have come together and the event is skyrocketing in numbers.”

Read the full story ›

