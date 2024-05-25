A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Dawkins Foundation leader speaks out against 'dogmatic social justice' infiltrating science

'Incredibly divisive and illiberal'

Published May 25, 2024 at 11:55am

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Critical race theory and “identitarianism” are having concerning effects on the sciences, according to the head of the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason and Science.

Robyn Blumner, (pictured) president and CEO of the Center for Inquiry and executive director of the Dawkins Foundation, spoke with The College Fix in a phone interview last week about her concerns with the shift away from merit-based scholarship and individualism.

“The identitarian project is very closely aligned with post-modernist views of race and racial essentialism and critical race theory and this idea that we are our immutable characteristics and that is the most salient feature of who we are as we go through society, rather than the individualism that each of us bring to our humanity,” Blumner said.

