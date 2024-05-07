Default judgment sought after Fani Willis fails to answer lawsuit

A legal team operated by a government watchdog is asking a court in Georgia to declare Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in default in a lawsuit over her communications and coordination with Nancy Pelosi's Jan. 6 committee as well as Special Counsel Jack Smith, who also has brought a number of charges against President Donald Trump.

Judicial Watch has confirmed it has a Freedom of Information Act case against Willis, in Fulton County, because it wanted to see the records of communications between Willis, who has brought an organized crime case against Trump, and the others who have brought allegations against Trump.

"The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Ga., after Willis and the county denied having any records responsive to an August 2023 Georgia Open Records Act request for communications with the Special Counsel’s office and/or the January 6 Committee," Judicial Watch reported.

Now it has filed a motion seeking a way forward for Judicial Watch to hold Willis accountable.

"Judicial Watch noted that Willis was served with the lawsuit on March 11, 2024, but that she has not yet answered it."

The organization noted while Willis' response was due by April 10, she sent nothing.

Judicial Watch now claims it is entitled to a verdict and judgment by default.

It also accuses Willis' delivering a "representation" about not having records as likely being "false."

It cited a December 2023 letter from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan to Willis that quoted a letter from Willis to then-House January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson. In that letter Willis requested assistance from the committee and offered to travel to Washington.

There's also evidence, Judicial Watch said, that representatives from Willis' office traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with January 6 Select Committee staffers in April, May, and November 2022, as Willis proposed in her December 17, 2021 letter.

"I think this is the first time in Judicial Watch’s 30 years that a government official failed to answer an open records lawsuit in court. This further shows Ms. Willis has something to hide about her collusion with the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s Congress on her unprecedented and compromised ‘get-Trump’ prosecution," watchdog chief Tom Fitton said in a statement.

Willis is facing a number of scandals in her war on Trump.

Already, she's been accused of racism and illegally recording a telephone call.

Of course she went through what essentially was a trial on her ethics – and her decision to hire her lover and pay him nearly $700,000 in tax money – a case in which a judge found there was the appearance of a conflict for her – and worse yet, an "odor of mendacity" about her.

She's also facing investigations in Congress and in her state about mishandling money.



