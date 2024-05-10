Who defines you? There are 3 possibilities

Few of us actually take the time to define ourselves. Who are we? What's important to us? What do we want to be remembered for? Usually, we let teachers, employers, political parties, trolls, friends, spouses and even enemies define us. Yes, they all have an opinion of who we are; just as we have an opinion of who they are.

Opinions, however, are not destinies. The wiser among us define ourselves, though they let others define themselves, too. And the wisest still … who defines them?

If you let others define you, then you may end up being surgically altered from a boy to a girl, or from a girl to a boy. The purposes this alteration serves are mainly to let a few demented people who hate God demonstrate that He was wrong in assigning someone's sexual identity (gender identity applies only to language, not people and bodies.)

Is there another choice? The wisest among us let God define who they are. Our destiny is usually found somewhere within God's definition of us. You know, the thing. The thing that God put us on the earth to do. The thing we are uniquely qualified to accomplish. Perhaps even the thing that no one else can do, because God ordained us to do it.

Not everyone appreciates destiny, whether theirs or someone else's. Satan knows all about destiny; he loves to steal our destinies. When he does, that's one more thing God wanted done on this earth that won't happen. Perhaps the devil knows our destiny even before we know it. If he can steal it before we even learn what it is, perhaps that thing will never happen.

Some of us never learn what our destiny is. Perhaps Satan stole it. Perhaps we never figured out what it was. Perhaps we never even knew we had one. Perhaps we never asked about it. If you don't believe that you have a destiny, it may be time to begin asking God about it. God doesn't do things without purpose. It is just that He sees the whole purpose, while we focus more upon ourselves as individuals. God puts individuals and destinies together to accomplish His purposes in the earth.

For that reason, the wisest among us allow God to define us. After all, who would know better than our Creator who we are and what we were made to do? Today, we are living during a time when it is particularly important to know who we are, especially with respect to our Heavenly Father, our fellow human beings and the vast majority of people who surround us and have only the vaguest idea either who they or we are.

Many of those around us believe the devil's lie that we are an accident of time, chance and perhaps a stray lightening bolt. I wonder why we let them define us that way. Why didn't we correct them early on, especially the teachers who educate our children?

Right now, the globalists are busy redefining us as useless bug eaters, destined to own nothing and be very happy. They seem to think that they are in charge of our destinies, both individual and collective. God's soon appearance on the scene is going to be a huge surprise; one from which they will never recover. God's people, however, will finally recognize their maturity in Christ, our destiny.

