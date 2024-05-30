A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Deliberations will stretch into 3rd day as Trump lashes out at 'unfair' jury instructions

Judge Merchan took the bench to announce excusing of jury

Published May 30, 2024 at 4:39pm

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial announced Thursday afternoon he plans to excuse the jury at 4:30 p.m. as they continue their deliberations on a verdict this week.

Judge Juan Merchan came into the courtroom just after 4:15 p.m. and said that he plans to excuse the jury soon for the day, meaning they will likely be done considering a verdict until returning again on Friday.

Although the jurors had been given the option to work later into Thursday evening, the judge permitted them to leave earlier.

