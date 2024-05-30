Deliberations will stretch into 3rd day as Trump lashes out at 'unfair' jury instructions

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial announced Thursday afternoon he plans to excuse the jury at 4:30 p.m. as they continue their deliberations on a verdict this week.

Judge Juan Merchan came into the courtroom just after 4:15 p.m. and said that he plans to excuse the jury soon for the day, meaning they will likely be done considering a verdict until returning again on Friday.

Although the jurors had been given the option to work later into Thursday evening, the judge permitted them to leave earlier.

