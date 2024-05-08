Dem-run state nowhere near border shells out billions due to illegal aliens

By Jason Hopkins

A report conducted by a New Jersey lawmaker found that 1-in-10 residents in the state are illegal immigrants and they are costing taxpayers well over $7 billion a year.

New Jersey Republican assemblyman Paul Kanitra released the “Report on the Cost of Illegal Aliens to New Jerseyans” on Tuesday, which gives a comprehensive breakdown of how many illegal immigrants are residing in the state, its costs to taxpayers, and the current state of the border crisis. The report called for a number of enforcement measures and the abolishment of incentives that attract illegal immigration to the state.

Kanitra’s office estimated that, as of April 2024, there were roughly 894,000 illegal immigrants in New Jersey. Out of a state of just under 10 million, this would equate to nearly 1-in-1o New Jersey residents being an unlawful immigrant.

New Jersey taxpayers spend money every year on housing, legal services, medical care, education, police and fire services, and other general state government services, the report found. Altogether, Kanitra’s office concluded that New Jersey residents are paying $7.3 billion annually to cover the cost of illegal immigrants.