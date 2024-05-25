Dem strategist blasts Biden for catering to the left

Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic strategist James Carville on Thursday called out President Joe Biden’s White House for allowing “the left” to pull him down.

Biden’s polling with black voters in swing states has been declining as former President Donald Trump makes gains and many voters disapprove of the current president’s handling of immigration and the economy. Carville on “Politics War Room” appeared to blame Biden’s “fear” of the left wing of his party for decisions that have damaged his presidency and reelection chances.

“One question I’d love for the Biden White House to answer: why are they so afraid of the left?” Carville asked. “I mean, they fucked him up on immigration policy. They can’t even win in deep blue areas, and they come into conflict with loosely aligned voters that we have to have. They have very little connection to black America at all, yet they disproportionately punch way above their weight. And I just don’t … understand it. There’s got to be a reason for it. I just don’t see why people even fear these people. I really don’t. And they are just a drag on everything. But one day, someone will explain it to me.”

Trump’s advantage over Biden expands among likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina when independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party candidates are included on the ballot, according to a Thursday poll by The Cook Political Report/BSG/GS Strategy Group. Pollster Nate Silver on Thursday urged Biden to contemplate dropping out of the presidential race if it appears in August that he still may lose the election.

“If Biden is still struggling in August he needs to consider stepping aside,” the pollster posted on X. “It’s not a great situation for Ds either way, but you have to do due diligence on the question. It’s an important election, obviously. It shouldn’t be taboo to talk about.”

Biden has experienced multiple protest votes in his party’s primaries in part due to his perceived support of Israel in its war with terrorist organization Hamas.

Pro-Palestinian activists have pushed Democratic primary voters to support nameless ballot options, such as “uncommitted” to oppose Biden’s management of the war taking place in Gaza, which received strong backing in the Michigan primary and several Super Tuesday states.

