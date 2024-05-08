Democrats' 'democracy in danger' theme actually a loser for them

For years already, Democrats have harped on the theme that "democracy is threatened."

That would be, of course, if President Donald Trump is re-elected. Or anyone else. Actually, if anyone BUT Joe Biden is elected.

They suggest that Trump wouldn't leave the White House again, that he would declare himself a dictator, that he would run the nation by executive order, that further elections simply would not be.

Their campaign probably reached its apex when, a year and a half ago, Joe Biden went to Philadelphia and ranted about the soul of the nation.

There, he claimed, "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault. We do ourselves no favor to pretend otherwise."

He said, "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. … There's no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country."

Turns out Americans don't agree. Outside of those inside Biden's own leftist political camp.

‘Preserve, Protect and Defend’: How’s Biden Doing? In terms of upholding his oath of office – to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States" – many voters don’t think President Joe Biden is doing better than his predecessor. More At Rasmussen Reports:… pic.twitter.com/J7VCY8E95U — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) May 7, 2024

Columnist Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner explained that as Trump gets closer to winning back the White House, "liberals have warned that 'democracy itself' is on the ballot."

He suggested Democrats appear to believe that voters agree with them, and the "media's breathless claims, to quote ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, that 'bedrock tenets of our democracy are being tested in a way we haven’t seen since the Civil War.'"

Bedard noted, "It turns out, not so much."

"In fact, it appears that Trump and Republicans own the democracy argument," he explained.

That's from Rasmussen Reports which asked voters, a pool of 35% Democrat, 32% Republican and 32% independent, "In terms of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, has President Biden done a better job or a worse job than former President Trump?"

Forty percent said Biden has done better, but 47% said worse.

Bedard explained, "What’s more, a majority of likely voters believe that Biden has done a poor job protecting the Constitution. Some 55% said he has done a fair to poor job, while 44% believe he has done a good to excellent job."

And 43% said Biden as done a poor job of keeping his oath of office.

