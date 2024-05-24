Democrats insist on allowing illegal aliens to vote

By Rebeka Zeljko

Daily Caller News Foundation

Over 140 Democrats on Thursday voted against a Republican-led bill that prevents noncitizens from voting in Washington, D.C., elections.

H.R. 192 passed the House with 52 Democrats joining Republicans, despite House Democratic leadership’s campaign to lobby their members to oppose the bill. The 143 Democrats that voted against the bill included Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

Here is a list of the 143 members of Congress (all Democrats) who just voted against prohibiting non-citizens from voting in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/CsvjV3QPqs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2024

Should illegal aliens be allowed to vote? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The bill was introduced by Republican Rep. August Pfluger of Texas and was originally voted on in February of 2023 in response to the District of Columbia Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022. This local ordinance allowed noncitizens and illegal immigrants to vote in local elections in the nation’s capital.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The bill passed the House in 2023 with 162 Democrats voting against the bill and 42 Democrats voting with Republicans, but was voted down in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Ten additional Democrats joined Republicans during Thursday’s vote compared to the previous attempt at passing the bill.

You won’t believe this flyer. The DC government wants noncitizens voting in their elections—including illegal aliens and foreign nationals like Chinese and Russian agents. The House should immediately pass my legislation to ensure ONLY U.S. citizens can vote in our Nation’s… pic.twitter.com/gSDpSTZ5zA — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) May 10, 2024

House Democratic leadership urged fellow Democratic members to vote against the bill, citing D.C.’s “right for self-governance and statehood,” according to a whip document sent to House Democrats that was obtained by Axios.

The document noted that “16 other jurisdictions across the U.S. have enacted similar provisions” that permit non-citizens to vote, and accused House Republicans of “attempting to undermine the political self-determination” of D.C. residents. Washington, D.C., is within the legal purview of Congress.

In January 2023, Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas introduced similar legislation in the House and the Senate aimed at preventing noncitizens from voting. This legislation was also introduced in response to the D.C. ordinance.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!