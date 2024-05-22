Democrats AGAIN warned Biden's name may not make election ballot

The Ohio secretary of state has warned Democrats again that their presumptive presidential candidate, Joe Biden, won't be on the state's 2024 election ballot unless the party does something.

It's because the Democrat nominating convention is scheduled on Aug. 19. But the state deadline, specified in the law, requires those names to be official by Aug. 7.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose had warned Democrats earlier, suggesting two solutions: that the state legislature could make a special allowance for the Democrats or they would have to revamp their convention schedule.

Now lawmakers in Ohio have said they aren't making any changes.

"Today, the speaker of the Ohio House told members of the media there would not be a legislative solution, as there is 'just not the will to do that from the legislature.'"

That means, LaRose told Democrats in a letter, "Unless your party plans to comply with the statutory deadline I am duty-bound to instruct boards of elections to begin preparing ballots that do not include the Democratic Party's nominees for president and vice president of the United States."

It is perhaps the peak of irony that Democrats have spent years, untold amounts of money and extensive legal time trying to coordinate a campaign that would keep presumptive Republican nominee President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballots. They have claimed he's an "insurrectionist" and therefore ineligible to be on the ballot, a campaign that was shot down by the Supreme Court.

LaRose said, "Let me be clear that this is not an action I wish to take, as I believe it to be in the best interest of Ohio voters to have a choice between at least the two major party candidates for the nation's highest political office." But he said the lawmakers have declined to respond and the party has "so far offered no legally acceptable remedy."

A "provisional" approval or other halfway measures simply are "not provided for by law," he warned.

A similar circumstance had arisen in Alabama, where a legal deadline arrives before the Democrats' scheduled nominating meetings. There, Republicans in the legislature came to the rescue of Democrats, pushed the due date for names from 82 days before the election to just 74.

A Biden campaign official said at that time Biden would be on the ballot in all 50 states, because states always take "the necessary steps" to ensure nominees are included.

