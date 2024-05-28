Top Dems in 'full-blown freakout' over Biden's re-election chances

Joe Biden as the only Democrat candidate for president this year is causing concern among leaders of his party.

After all, he's got nearly 20% inflation to his credit, he's got a full-blown catastrophe of crime and housing crises because of his open borders, his main accomplishments have been attempts to push transgenderism and abortion, and his green agenda is costing consumers a lot of the little money they have left under his economy.

Now even Politico, which is far from a right-wing publication, admits that Biden's party is in a "full-blown freakout" over his re-election chances.

Republicans and others are taking notice.

Reporter Kyle Becker notes, "Democrats are in a 'full blown freakout' over Biden's election prospects. 'A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump,' Politico laments. 'You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,' a Democratic operative told Politico," said the report.



"Politico added that Biden’s election prospects 'are creating the freakout,' he said. 'This isn’t, 'Oh my God, Mitt Romney might become president.' It’s 'Oh my God, the democracy might end.'' This is bad news for Biden. Very, very bad news."

At RedVoiceMedia, a report explained, "In a surprising turn of events, Politico has assigned a team of five reporters to cover the 'full-blown freakout' happening within the Democratic Party over Joe Biden’s chances of being re-elected. The anxiety is not just confined to party strategists and officeholders but has also spread to the highest levels of the party."

The report said for Democrats, "anxiety has now permeated their ranks."

It reported the "gap" between what Democrats are saying publicly and what they privately believe is huge.

"A glance at the polling average reveals that Biden has only managed to lead in one out of the last eight polls, with just a one-point advantage according to Quinnipiac. This slim margin falls far short of the three to four-point lead typically necessary for victory in the electoral college," the report said.

And it said no Democrat wants to be the person who admits exactly that.

At this point, the fact that Biden is trailing in most polls, has no solid ground game to gain on President Trump, and is fighting a rear guard action against multiple failures, the party's "concern" is large, the report said.

Even the party's "lawfare" campaign against Trump, in which multiple court claims were brought against him just as the 2024 race gets heating up, is failing, the report said.

That reported explained the Democrats never intended to allow the new race between Biden and President Donald Trump to be close at all, yet it is.

But now the one case already gone to trial actually could end up in favor of Trump – and worse yet, voters saying it wouldn't impact their support for him. And three other attacks appear unlikely to go to court before the election.

With "Biden lacking a record to campaign on, the Democrats are left with the desperate hope of replacing Joe Biden during the DNC convention."

The report found, "As of late May, Democrats have every reason to be experiencing a 'full-blown freakout.' Politico, a left-wing publication, has allocated a significant number of reporters to cover this story, indicative of just how dire the situation has become within the party."

