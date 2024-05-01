For Dems, the 'October Surprise' came in 2023

On Oct. 7, 2023, to be precise. That was the day on which the White House understood it could not control all the would-be victims in its shaky intersectional coalition.

That was the day the crescent "C" on the COEXIST bumper sticker decided to wage unholy war on the Star of David "X," the day on which the peace-symbol "O" yielded to the Satanic pentagram atop the "I," the day the Christian "T" faithful, at least the sane ones, threw in with the X's.

This was lose-lose for the White House. Both the C's and the X's voted heavily Democratic. Neither vote made sense. The C's submitted to a coalition that championed LGBTs, people the C's would just as soon throw off roofs or hang from cranes.

Meanwhile, the X's coexisted uneasily with the C's, a people that challenged the very existence of the X's, let alone coexistence. To prove their intersectional loyalties, the woke X's rejected the support of the T's, who never really belonged on the bumper sticker in the first place.

As intersectional history will one day reveal, it was the C's who craftily inserted themselves onto a bumper sticker on which they never really belonged.

"Muslim is the new gay," said Canadian pundit Mark Steyn only half-jokingly, and he was more right than he knew. According to Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, an Islamic activist turned truth teller, Islamists consciously decided to mimic homosexual activists.

LGBTs had been successfully using the phrase "homophobia" to defame the opponents of their political agenda since the late 1960s. Islamists saw the same potential in the concept of "Islamophobia."

With just this one word, they could tie their struggle to those of other marginalized groups and "beat up their critics." The suffix "phobia" means irrational fear. There was almost nothing irrational about America's reaction to September 11.

"You had Muslims saying, 'She looked at me at the airport, they looked funny at me. I was oppressed,'" Muhammad told Congress. "No, this country just got hit by our people – by Muslims. And they're acting like all of this anxiety over Islams and Muslims is happening in some type of vacuum."

The claim is that wary Americans and other Westerners "are just evil, rotten people that hate Muslims," said Muhammad. "That's the narrative." It is today certainly the narrative at Columbia and scores of other universities throughout America.

As April 2024, rolled around the White House discovered that what happens in Gaza doesn't stay in Gaza. The madness moved to the campuses, many of whose students had been majoring in one form of madness or another for the last four years.

As savvy Democrats know, however, what worked in the summer of 2020 will not work in the summer of 2024. One "conspiracy theory" traced to the Right is that the George Floyd riots were orchestrated to enhance Democratic chances in November.

In a stunning Time magazine piece, Democratic insider Mary Ball confirmed that the conspiracy was no mere theory. The organizers who led what Ball called "the racial-justice uprising" hoped to "harness its momentum for the election."

Rioting, Ball all but boasted, was the leverage leftists used to keep the business interests in line. "The summer uprising," Ball wrote, "had shown that people power could have a massive impact."

Harnessing the numerical power of passive young whites and the active menace of young blacks and their Antifa allies, protest organizers brought America to its knees, in many places, literally.

High on their success, "Activists," claimed Ball, "began preparing to reprise the demonstrations if Trump tried to steal the election."

By "steal" Ball meant "win." Potential rioters had been conditioned to believe that only election fraud could assure Trump victory.

Well before the election, a coalition called "Protect the Results" had posted a map with some 400 sites where protesters would assemble to protest the election results and, if history was a guide, not necessarily peacefully.

The business community, Ball revealed, "was engaged in its own anxious discussions about how the election and its aftermath might unfold." The rioters had alerted corporate America to the very real possibility of "economy-disrupting civil disorder" should Trump prevail.

Not one to stand on principle, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce partnered with the very activists who had orchestrated the summer's disorder. Together, they called for "the American democratic process to proceed without violence, intimidation or any other tactic that makes us weaker as a nation."

From the Democratic perspective, "any other tactic" meant a Trump challenge to what they knew would be millions of disputed votes.

In general, corporate honchos never had much use for Trump. They needed little arm twisting to make, in Ball's words, "a sort of implicit bargain … to keep the peace and oppose Trump's assault on democracy."

If BLM could be bought off, Hamas and its supporters cannot, at least not easily. Unlike in Britain, here in the U.S. they do not have the numbers or the power to intimidate anyone but the mindless and the spineless. In short, for the Democrats, they are pure liability.

They are so much of a liability that a virtual Democratic Convention like 2020 is better bet than a reprise of Chicago 1968.

