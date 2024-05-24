The Dems' 'Succession Narrative': Will Biden be on ballot?

"King David grew old. The years had caught up with him."

– 1 Kings 1:1a, The Message

As a lover of Hebrew language and literature, I find the story of the transfer of power from the aged King David to Solomon – what scholars call "the Succession Narrative" – delightfully insightful when read as commentary on the Democratic Party's own painfully developing Succession Narrative.

That panic is setting in for the Biden camp is clear, leading to our aging president's macho declaration of intent to debate Trump, his glib "I hear you're free on Wednesdays" conclusion to the short spot a reference to the farcical court into which Biden's weaponized Justice Department has confined Trump.

Rather than building confidence, Biden's debate challenge has served only to deepen Democrats' fears that he cannot win in November, juicing the chronicling of expectations by political writers of all stripes that Biden could be replaced before November.

Such "Who's Next?" conjecturing, read alongside the biblical Succession Narrative, is amusingly descriptive of the Democrats' ongoing succession drama.

What Democrats can't seem to heat up are Biden's poll numbers, despite layers of protection blanketing him. Shorter speeches. Shorter steps into his chariot, Air Force One. Stability-enhancing shoes. Syrupy interviews dripping sweetness as if from a presidential ice cream cone. Staffers literally "blanketing" him on short struts to hide his halting gait.

That no warming strategy has yet reduced Biden's shivering in the polls is alarming to Democrats, prompting the question, "How can we heat up our numbers?"

Facing a similar dilemma, King David's advisers offered an innovative solution, providing this writer an opportunity to be a bit frivolous about known Bidenesque behavior.

"So his servants said to him, 'We're going to get a young virgin for our master the king to be at his side and look after him; she'll get in bed with you and arouse our master the king.'

"So they searched the country of Israel for the most ravishing girl they could find; they found Abishag the Shunammite and brought her to the king.

"The girl was stunningly beautiful; she stayed at his side and looked after the king, but the king did not have sex with her." (1 Kings 1:2-4)

Imagine Biden's advisers, hoping to arouse the president's languid polls, prowling for a young woman. Not for sex, of course, but for a munificent crop of silky hair for the president to sniff, stirring the blood.

The project's failure to warm David's blood showed that it was time to select a successor.

Likewise, failing to arouse today's polls, a "Never Biden" spirit is spreading as Democrats ponder the question: "Who will replace Joe?"

Back to 1 Kings, David's son Adonijah, a "10" heartthrob with a flair for showmanship, was first to step up.

"At this time Adonijah … puffed himself up saying, 'I'm the next king!'

"He made quite a splash, with chariots and riders and fifty men to run ahead of him ... he was very good-looking and the next in line after Absalom." (1 Kings 1:5-6)

The Democrats' 2024 version of Adonijah? To Kamala Harris belongs the obviously proper claim of being "next in line." That won't be allowed to happen, of course, as much as Republicans might wish it would, she being even less popular than Biden.

Describing Adonijah as "good-looking" and making "quite a splash," makes me think of Gavin Newsom, governor from the powerful Pelosi clan. While it is true that Newson has not yet "puffed himself up," could it be that he is simply waiting for the right moment?

Perhaps. The odds, I think, favor Newsom. There are others, of course. Just ask Vegas. Oddsmaker.com offers odds on several potential challengers, including Michelle Obama, Gretchen Whitmer, Cory Booker, even Oprah Winfrey as a long shot.

Should Biden's polls remain frosty and a successor step up, that person will need the support of the Establishment. Adonijah led the way, adroitly moving to secure the support of David's military commander, Joab, and the religious sector through Abiathar the priest.

"Adonijah talked with Joab son of Zeruiah and with Abiathar the priest, and they threw their weight on his side." (1 Kings 1:7)

For Biden's successor to gain the support of the Establishment, he/she will need the legacy media to throw their hefty weight on their side. Once accomplished, the candidate can begin to plan for the coronation.

Or not. For Adonijah, a coronation was premature.

"Next Adonijah held a coronation feast. … He invited everyone in Judah who had position and influence – but he did not invite the prophet Nathan." (1 Kings 1:9-10a)

Though Adonijah's plan seemed unstoppable, he made a critical mistake leading to defeat: ignoring the influential voice of the prophet Nathan, whom he knew to be a supporter of Solomon.

Adonijah's attempted end-run around Nathan didn't work, the prophet successfully maneuvering to install Solomon as Israel's king.

To conclude my 2024 Succession Narrative, I must now veer away from the Democratic Party's ticket, widening my scope to November's general election and the larger question: "Who will be the next occupant of the Oval Office?"

With that question in mind, the prophet Nathan represents, for me, those conservative voices the Establishment has attempted to sideline, including WND.

Many and diverse are the ways government institutions have sought to squelch voices, including collaborating with Google/Facebook/pre-Musk Twitter, and more, not to mention the gagging of the former president himself.

The good news now, as it was in Solomon's day, is that Nathan's voice finds ways to break through the silence Establishment forces seek to impose upon it.

Thank God for Nathan-spirited institutions and individuals, both in and out of media, willing to stand up to the lies peddled by legacy media, and to the tyrannical tactics of an administration bent on silencing opposition voices.

At this point in the 2024 election drama, no supplies yet need be ordered for the coronation feast.

