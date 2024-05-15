A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dennis Quaid hosts new series exploring 'Holy Marvels' like Noah's Ark, Jesus' crown of thorns

'It deeply connects the universal human experience of faith and belief systems'

Published May 15, 2024 at 6:26pm
Dennis Quaid (Video screenshot)

Dennis Quaid

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Dennis Quaid is hosting a new nonfiction series on the History Channel examining the facts behind some of history's greatest "holy marvels," including the Ark of the Covenant, Noah's Ark, Jesus' crown of thorns and more.

Premiering June 3 at 10 p.m., "Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid" explores some of the most sacred and holy relics in history. From the Ark of the Covenant to the Philosopher's Stone, the 70-year-old actor takes viewers on a journey through the fascinating stories behind these objects of faith, immortality and divine intervention. The eight-episode series is hosted, narrated and executive produced by Quaid,

"I was drawn to this project not just because of its intriguing concept but also the way it deeply connects the universal human experience of faith and belief systems," said Quaid. "This series is a unique opportunity for me to reinvest my religious interests and investigate the rich history of these holy marvels and the importance they hold for people around the globe."

