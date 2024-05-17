Denying Israel's right to self-defense dangerous and 'unthinkable,' legal expert warns ICJ

(JERUSALEM POST) – Stripping Israel of the right to defend itself against Hamas, would prevent it from rescuing the hostages and halting another October 7-style attack, the country’s legal team told the International Court of Justice at the Hague on Friday.

“To deny Israel, that inherent right” of self-defense, “is unthinkable,” Foreign Ministry legal adviser Tamar Kaplan Tourgeman told the ICJ. “Can it really be maintained that if hostages are brutally held captive in Rafah, Israel cannot come to their rescue? Can it really be maintained that if Hamas continues to use Gaza as a launching pad for its indiscriminate attack Israel cannot defend itself against them?”

Tourgeman spoke as she wrapped up the two-day hearing on South Africa’s request for the ICJ to demand that Israel halt its war on Hamas in Gaza and fully withdraw its forces from the enclave.

