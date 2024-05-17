Despite – or because of – the lawfare, electoral college map is moving toward Trump

(AFNN) – For the Democrats, less may have been more. Well aware that President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies have inflicted incalculable damage on the U.S., that he is incapable of speaking without the aid of a teleprompter, and that his spavined physique screams weakness, party leaders made a calculated decision to use lawfare to defeat former President Donald Trump.

They contorted the law to set a legal trap for Trump in the belief that if he is convicted of a crime, he will lose the election. He is currently facing 88 felony charges in two federal indictments as well as state indictments in New York and Georgia.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But as the lack of substance and the legal flaws in these cases become more and more apparent to voters, they are being seen for what they are: a desperate attempt to destroy a political opponent by a party that has collectively lost all sense of decency. In short, their strategy appears to be backfiring – spectacularly. The electoral college map tells the story.

Read the full story ›