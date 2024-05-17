A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Despite – or because of – the lawfare, electoral college map is moving toward Trump

Strategy appears to be backfiring spectacularly

Published May 17, 2024 at 4:42pm
President Donald J. Trump speaks with military service personnel Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, during a Thanksgiving video teleconference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(AFNN) – For the Democrats, less may have been more. Well aware that President Joe Biden’s disastrous policies have inflicted incalculable damage on the U.S., that he is incapable of speaking without the aid of a teleprompter, and that his spavined physique screams weakness, party leaders made a calculated decision to use lawfare to defeat former President Donald Trump.

They contorted the law to set a legal trap for Trump in the belief that if he is convicted of a crime, he will lose the election. He is currently facing 88 felony charges in two federal indictments as well as state indictments in New York and Georgia.

But as the lack of substance and the legal flaws in these cases become more and more apparent to voters, they are being seen for what they are: a desperate attempt to destroy a political opponent by a party that has collectively lost all sense of decency. In short, their strategy appears to be backfiring – spectacularly. The electoral college map tells the story.

