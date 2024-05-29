Detective suspended for investigating 9 babies' deaths now tells her story

A detective who was suspended for investigating the deaths of nine babies, apparently from SIDS, after their mothers took the experimental COVID shots, now is telling her story of the coverup she's battled.

While the COVID shots were developed in a rush and mandated without testing by the government and many corporations, they now are known to cause side effects up to and including death – largely from heart ailments.

A report in Revolver confirms that the detective, Helen Grus, soon is going before a police tribunal to tell the story behind the story about what happened to her:

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died from SIDS after their mothers received covid Vaccinations. The Pfizer 'baby death' statistic is shocking.pic.twitter.com/MaPS91aR11 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 28, 2024

After noticing the alarming sequence of events that developed, mothers took the experimental shots and shortly later their babies died, she tried to investigate.

Did the COVID shots cause infant deaths? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

She tried to access the health records, and during the course of her work, which her superiors apparently didn't support, she contacted one of the babies' fathers.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The family then filed a complaint, and Grus was suspended. The city of Ottawa, Canada, a short time ago reached a settlement with the family over their claims of privacy violations.

The Revolver report explained, "Chances are, if you’ve been keeping tabs on the COVID 'coverup,' you’ve come across this story that began to unfold in 2022. There was a sudden spike in SIDS cases in Ottawa, Canada, where nine babies died shortly after their mothers received the vaccine. One detective, named Helen Grus, took it upon herself to investigate these incidents. Yet, simply for doing her job and delving into the vaccine’s possible role, she found herself suspended and vilified."

The connections between vaccinations and SIDS, or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, earlier had been documented.

NEW ARTICLE: Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Shows Links Between Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) - 749 deaths liked to Hib (Haemophilus influenzae Type b) and 51% were recorded as "SIDS" on AUTOPSY A study published in 2015 by CDC scientists (first author… pic.twitter.com/K8gd5Gw1O7 — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) March 26, 2024

The report said Grus now is to be sharing her story, "exposing the depths of the biased and dystopian 'jab coverup.' Why on earth wouldn’t we want to uncover any potential harm caused by this vaccine? When did people become such mindless, spineless jellyfish that they take the government’s word as gospel? It’s alarming to witness this transformation, especially at a time when our government and so-called 'experts' are so widely distrusted and disliked."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!