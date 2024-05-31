A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Dine and dash' couple who stole over $1,400 in free meals sentenced to prison

Spree driven by 'pure and utter greed'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:31am

(NEW YORK POST) – A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price — behind bars. Bernard and Ann McDonagh were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for fraud after running up tabs they didn’t pay for, including three-course meals, the finest cuts of meat and double portions of dessert.

Judge Paul Thomas said in Swansea Crown Court that their dine and dash spree was driven by “pure and utter greed.” “You were not going to these places to feed you and your family, it was criminality for criminality’s sake – to see if you could get away with it,” he said. “I have no doubt, apart from the greed element, you had got a buzz out of what you were able to get away with.”

Even worse, the judge said, they were “ruthlessly exploitative” in using their children in the ploy. When a bank card was declined for lack of funds, they would leave at least one of six children behind at the table while they ostensibly went to retrieve money from a cash machine.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







