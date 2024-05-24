Dogs help find 6 tons of meth hidden in squash shipment

(AOL) – Law enforcement officials — with the help of sniffer dogs — seized nearly six tons of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of green squash this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. The illicit substance was discovered inside 1,419 packages within the squash shipment, the agency said in a news release.

The shipment was found in a commercial tractor-trailer being driven by a 44-year-old man on Monday evening. When CBP officers at the Otay Mesa port in San Diego, California encountered the man, they requested that his truck undergo further examination, the agency said.

After scans of the tractor trailer detected "irregularities," a canine team responded and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics. The 11,469 pounds of meth found have an estimated street value of over $18 million, the CBP said.

