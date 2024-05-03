A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DOJ charges Texas House Democrat with taking bribes

Henry Cuellar indicted

Published May 3, 2024 at 4:32pm

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) was indicted in Texas on Friday for allegedly accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from two foreign entities, the government of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank.

Cuellar, a congressman of nearly two decades, and his wife Imelda were charged by the Department of Justice with several bribery, conspiracy, and money laundering charges. The pair allegedly received bribe payments through “sham consulting contracts” owned by Imelda Cuellar, “who performed little to no legitimate work under the contracts,” according to the DOJ.

The bribe money allegedly came from an Azerbaijani oil and gas company and a bank in Mexico City. Cuellar, in exchange for the payments, allegedly agreed to use his political influence to affect foreign policy and legislative changes in favor of the entities, the DOJ said.

