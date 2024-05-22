'Don't buy the B.S.': FBI has absurd excuse for Mar-a-Lago 'lethal force'

The FBI now is claiming that Joe Biden, whose actual knowledge of and involvement in that agency's armed SWAT-style raid on President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home never has been fully explained, didn't know that Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized those agents to use deadly force if they thought it was needed.

The bureau, according to the Gateway Pundit, has released a statement in response to the scandalous news confirmed a day ago that those "deadly force" authorizations were given to FBI agents raiding Trump's home.

The FBI said it, "like other law enforcement agencies, requires the team leader of any search warrant or arrest warrant to complete a standardized form known as an 'Operations Plan.' This form, which also must be read by the team leader to all assisting agents, is a reminder of the FBI’s deadly force policy. This is a legal requirement to be included on all Ops Plans and read to agents immediately preceding the enforcement action. The President (Biden) has nothing to do with, and has zero input on, an Ops Plan. This is an internal law enforcement document and a standardized form that FBI lawyers require before engaging in any enforcement operations."



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Nonsense, charged Dan Bongino, a popular commentator and former Secret Service agent who worked in the Barack Obama White House.

This is absolutely a big deal. Don’t buy the bullshit otherwise. It was not a standard op. The MAL raid was an unprecedented action with significant potential for confusion and blue on blue issues and conflict. It also involved competing equities between federal agencies (FBI &… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) May 22, 2024

Is there any legitimate reason deadly force was authorized for the FBI raid at President Trump's Florida home? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (105 Votes)

He said the revelation absolutely is "a big deal."

"Don’t buy the bullsh** otherwise. It was not a standard op. The MAL raid was an unprecedented action with significant potential for confusion and blue on blue issues and conflict. It also involved competing equities between federal agencies (FBI & USSS) with equal statutory claims to interrupt the other’s activities. Anyone telling you otherwise is either dumb, or playing dumb. I’ve done more deconfliction with Russians in a foreign op I did for the USSS than the FBI did in their search warrant at MAL. Only a dumba** would pitch the 'it’s the standard paperwork' line. Go serve a search warrant at the White House in the cocaine case while filling out your 'standard paperwork' and see how that works out for you. Wake up."

The revelation about the deadly force authorization was found in court papers in one of the Democrats' lawfare cases against Trump, which were released by Judge Aileen Cannon.

The so-called "standard" papers demanded, "Should FPOTUS [Trump] arrive at MAL [Mar-a-Lago], FBI MM EM and OSCs will be prepared to engage with FPOTUS and USSS Security Team. Should USSS provide resistance or interfere with FBI timeline or accesses, FBI MM EM will engage with [redacted] and [redacted] will engage with USSS POC’s per existing liaison relationships.

"Law enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person."

The documents also cited a local medical response facility, should it be needed.

Trump's response was blunt: "Wow! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the "Icebox," and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden's DOJ, in their Illegal and Unconstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE – 25th AMENDMENT!"

The FBI's shocking raid on Trump's home remains one of the stunners of the Joe Biden era in that agency.

Officers marched onto the property, demanded compliance with their orders for privacy and a video security system, scattered government documents on the floor and photographed them, and then took boxes and boxes – apparently snatching some of Trump's private belongings.

This all happened because the leftists at the National Archives apparently colluded with the Biden White House to assemble a criminal case against Trump – at a time when his representatives apparently were trying to work out all of the disputes that were involved in ownership of documents from his presidency.

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly, who has pursued the misbehaviors of the Biden administration diligently, revealed the FBI agenda and authorization to use "deadly force when necessary."

Twitchy explained, "It sounds like the FBI and other government officials went into Mar-a-Lago like they were going on the Bin Laden raid. But wait, it gets even worse."

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case--I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing. FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

She continued, "Oh my God. Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary. They were going to go door to door to terrorize MAL guests and even pick the locks. Gestapo."

Here is the use of deadly force instructions attached to the FBI's operational instructions. Head of Washington FBI field office when this was executed: Steven D'Antuono. Recall who authorized the raid: Merrick Garland The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his… pic.twitter.com/XHHLDYqWgV — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!