A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthI'M NOT DEAD YET!

Don't pull the plug: Shocking study finds many patients on life support recover

Hospitals typically give patients' next of kin just 3 days to decide, which is not enough

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 13, 2024 at 9:06pm

(Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- The decision to take a loved one off life support is one of the most gut-wrenching and traumatizing choices someone can make. While doctors often give families a grim prognosis when their relative is hospitalized with a severe traumatic brain injury, a new study is providing a shocking ray of hope.

Researchers at Mass General Brigham have a simple message: don’t rush to make a decision when it comes to ending life-sustaining treatment. Their findings show that families are often asked to make a life-or-death decision before signs of a recovery are able to emerge.

Specifically, the new study explains that families are often asked to decide if doctors should withdraw life support measures, including removing mechanical breathing tubes, within 72 hours of a family member’s injury. To put it bluntly, from the time someone’s loved one suffers a severe brain injury, hospitals typically give their next of kin just three days to decide if there’s any hope they’ll recover. The Mass General Brigham team finds that’s simply not enough time, and people could be pressured into “pulling the plug” on relatives who would actually live!

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Don't pull the plug: Shocking study finds many patients on life support recover
Jewish students across U.S. blame anti-Israel unrest on two culprits
The Dem-olition Party
Censorship tyranny in Canada: Is it coming to the U.S.?
Islam's plan to conquer the West
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×