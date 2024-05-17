A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

Drivers, passengers getting sick while in electric vehicles

Doctor confirms it's 'a real thing'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 17, 2024 at 1:29pm

(Unsplash.com)

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – Electric vehicle drivers can literally make their passengers sick, some experts say, while others say the lack of sound in an EV contributes to motion sickness.

Motion sickness in EVs “is a real thing,” said Dr. D.J. Verret, an ear, nose and throat doctor in Texas, according to ABC. “The brain sets up a model for what it expects in certain situations,” he said. “In combustion cars, you hear the engine revving and know someone is stepping on the accelerator. The car moves forward. In an EV, the auditory and visual inputs don’t fit the model that you are actually moving.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Passengers are most likely to suffer, he said. “If you’re the driver, your head moves when you turn the wheel to the left,” he said. “Our brain is responding to what it’s expecting to happen. If you’re a passenger, you can’t see those motions. If you have a certain lateral acceleration — like turning a corner fast — that will increase your potential for dizziness and motion sickness.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Drivers, passengers getting sick while in electric vehicles
Quintuplets graduate from same university together
Antifa members at university encampment harass news cameraman for filming protest
Biden Education Department shared memo to mobilize left-leaning voters from liberal activists
Logos Bible Software addresses recent surge of sexually explicit content
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×