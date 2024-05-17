A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FEARS OF THE FUTURE

Drought shutters state's last sugar mill

Farmers are asking which crop is next

Published May 17, 2024 at 1:35pm

(FOX WEATHER) – The last sugar mill in Texas shut its doors last month, citing a lack of water. Farmers were left to plow under the crop and wonder what drought would claim next.

That forced farmer and cattleman Michael England to destroy his 500 acres of sugarcane. The fertile fields remain empty, though, due to the lack of water. He only planted a fraction of other crops like cotton, sorghum (cereal grain) and corn on his remaining 2,500 acres.

"As all irrigated farmers, what we really need – the water – is in our dams… we just had no inflows," said England, owner of England Farms and England Cattle Company. "We've only got just a few of our acres planted this year, and it's just a big gamble that we've taken of even planting those."

