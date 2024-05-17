Drought shutters state's last sugar mill

(FOX WEATHER) – The last sugar mill in Texas shut its doors last month, citing a lack of water. Farmers were left to plow under the crop and wonder what drought would claim next.

That forced farmer and cattleman Michael England to destroy his 500 acres of sugarcane. The fertile fields remain empty, though, due to the lack of water. He only planted a fraction of other crops like cotton, sorghum (cereal grain) and corn on his remaining 2,500 acres.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"As all irrigated farmers, what we really need – the water – is in our dams… we just had no inflows," said England, owner of England Farms and England Cattle Company. "We've only got just a few of our acres planted this year, and it's just a big gamble that we've taken of even planting those."

Read the full story ›