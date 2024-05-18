A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Netherlands firebrand has 'liberal elites in a panic' as he takes on E.U. establishment

Anti-Islam candidate wants to deport asylum seekers

Published May 18, 2024 at 1:41pm
Geert Wilders (Courtesy photo)

Geert Wilders

(U.S. NEWS) – Anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders and three other party leaders agreed on a coalition deal early Thursday that veers the Netherlands toward the hard right, capping a half year of tumultuous negotiations that still left it unclear who would become prime minister.

The “Hope, courage and pride” agreement introduces strict measures on asylum seekers, scraps family reunification for refugees and seeks to reduce the number of international students studying in the country. “Deport people without a valid residence permit as much as possible, even forcibly,” the 26-page document says.

"We are writing history today,” Wilders proclaimed, saying he had made sure the three other coalition parties, including the one of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, had accepted the core of his program.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







