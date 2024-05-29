Economic researcher fears 'the Great Taking' is imminent

(USA WATCHDOG) – Dr. Chris Martenson holds a PhD in pathology from Duke University, is a futurist and an economic researcher. Dr. Martenson was one of the very few scientists who called BS on the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s CV19 vax back in August 2021. Dr. Martenson went on the record to say, “Comirnaty CV19 vax approval is actually fraudulent.”

Now, Dr. Martenson is out warning about a new kind of fraud that could leave you broke in the next financial disaster. Dr. Martenson thinks financial trouble of Biblical proportions could be coming sooner than most people think. Dr. Martenson is not worried about a brokerage going under, such as Lehman Brothers in the 2008. Martenson is worried about the entire system melting down and says, “When the system freezes up, they get really scared. If you are not a complete moron, you would make that system smaller because it scared you that much, but instead, they made it even bigger. ... We not only have to worry about a brokerage going down, but we now have to worry about these clearing parties. ... These are the houses that are supposed to be clearing all the trades with the derivatives and the loans. ... The law says the brokerages have to hold your shares and bonds you have in a proportional amount. They don’t hold them. A higher company does that . ... and you can’t peer into them. It you want to see what Fidelity or Schwab has . ... I found out you cannot see an audit trail.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In a new market meltdown, Dr. Martenson sees chaos and gives a hypothetical example: “China attacks Taiwan, and there is a 10 sigma move in the bond market. Oh no, all these derivatives have blown up. These people are supposed to be winners, and these people are supposed to be all losers. No, no, they don’t have any money for that stuff. It’s too complicated. I don’t think anybody understands how this works anymore. I could not find anybody who could tell me the whole thing. I could find people who knew bits and pieces, but they knew their slice. ... I am trying to stitch this thing all together. I get uncomfortable when I can’t answer the most basic questions, and that is how much risk is there in the system and where is it?

Read the full story ›