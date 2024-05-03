A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationGENDER BENDERS

Education secretary defends policy allowing biological males to use women's bathrooms, locker rooms

Critics say curtailing girls' safe spaces could push many to give up on athletics

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published May 3, 2024 at 12:59pm

(WORLD TRIBUNE) – Insisting that transgender students have been “under attack in our country,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona defended the newly instituted Team Biden policy which allows biological males to the use women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

During a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to review the FY2025 budget request for the Department of Education, Cardona presented no evidence that transgender students are actually under attack, but accused those critical of the Biden team’s re-writing of Title IX as “trying to create division.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The Title IX change, which could take effect Aug. 1, redefines the word “sex” to include gender identity. Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said that curtailing girls’ safe spaces could push many of them to give up on athletics.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Education secretary defends policy allowing biological males to use women's bathrooms, locker rooms
UCLA canceled requests for extra police days before violent clash between protesters
CEO offers jobs to anti-Israel agitators, hails their 'moral courage'
Major church removes rule that homosexuality is 'incompatible with Christian teaching'
China: Christian man sentenced to 5 years in prison for selling, distributing Bible
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×