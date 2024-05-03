Education secretary defends policy allowing biological males to use women's bathrooms, locker rooms

(WORLD TRIBUNE) – Insisting that transgender students have been “under attack in our country,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona defended the newly instituted Team Biden policy which allows biological males to the use women’s bathrooms and locker rooms.

During a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to review the FY2025 budget request for the Department of Education, Cardona presented no evidence that transgender students are actually under attack, but accused those critical of the Biden team’s re-writing of Title IX as “trying to create division.”

The Title IX change, which could take effect Aug. 1, redefines the word “sex” to include gender identity. Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said that curtailing girls’ safe spaces could push many of them to give up on athletics.

